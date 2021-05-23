Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1,911.84 by 08:55 (12:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 20.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $223.52B, or 16.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,911.84 to $2,379.89 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 48.35%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $38.68B or 24.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,911.2327 to $3,582.2659 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 56.21% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,594.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.94% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0021 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $633.91B or 46.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.51B or 4.36% of the total cryptocurrency market value.