Ethereum Falls 19% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 19% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1,962.14 by 10:30 (14:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 19.41% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $222.56B, or 16.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,875.97 to $2,379.89 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 48.86%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $41.38B or 24.06% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,875.9705 to $3,582.2659 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 55.06% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,633.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.03% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0025 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $621.50B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.49B or 4.46% of the total cryptocurrency market value.