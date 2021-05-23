EOS Tumbles 20% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 20% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $4.3469 by 08:27 (12:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 20.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.3129B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.3469 to $5.3177 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 58.18%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.6303B or 1.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $10.1291 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.08% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,142.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.88% on the day.

was trading at $2,054.29 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 14.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $664.2304B or 46.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $242.3678B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.