EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.3498 by 08:35 (12:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 20.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.1692B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.3143 to $5.3177 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 59.44%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.6012B or 1.65% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $10.1291 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.07% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,138.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.88% on the day.

was trading at $2,045.16 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.27%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $659.0882B or 46.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $237.7450B or 16.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.