EOS Plunges 32% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Plunges 32% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3.6251 by 12:41 (16:41 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 32.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.6657B, or 0.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.6209 to $5.3177 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 61.45%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.8675B or 1.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.6209 to $10.1291 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 84.22% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,524.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 18.15% on the day.

was trading at $1,760.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 26.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $596.9374B or 47.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $208.1030B or 16.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.