EOS Falls 24% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 24% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.1738 by 10:24 (14:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 23.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.9478B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.0338 to $5.3177 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 61.27%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.8577B or 1.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.0338 to $10.1291 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.84% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,449.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.52% on the day.

was trading at $1,934.72 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 20.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $621.4998B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $222.5557B or 16.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.