Entire Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1.5T, BTC and ETH Dips By CoinQuora

Entire Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1.5T, BTC and ETH Dips
- The entire crypto market continues to drop day by day.
- The crypto market cap has now dropped below the $1.5 trillion level.
- price is $33,531.18.
As per a report, the entire cryptocurrency market keeps sinking overwhelmingly due to Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk and China’s crypto price depression. Moreover, the entire crypto market capitalization has currently dropped below $1.5 trillion.
Of note, the sudden fall of the crypto market cap represents almost a 9% reduction within the past 24 hours. Not limited to only this, it also marks over 35% drop down in the recent weeks and a total decline from ATH of almost $2.5 trillion since this month.
Also, the 9% decrease influenced a further 7% off in Bitcoin (BTC) price. Aside from BTC, also dipped overwhelmingly to 13% off. Presently, Ethereum price is $1,919.38 with a market cap of $240,103,455,898.
Furthermore, Binance Coin (BNB) also decreased sharply to about 18% with a price of $257.
At press time, BNB ranks as the sixth-largest crypto in terms of market cap.
Interestingly, (ADA)…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.