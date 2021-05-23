Entire Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1.5T, BTC and ETH Dips By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Entire Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1.5T, BTC and ETH Dips
  • The entire crypto market continues to drop day by day.
  • The crypto market cap has now dropped below the $1.5 trillion level.
  • price is $33,531.18.

As per a report, the entire cryptocurrency market keeps sinking overwhelmingly due to Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk and China’s crypto price depression. Moreover, the entire crypto market capitalization has currently dropped below $1.5 trillion.

Of note, the sudden fall of the crypto market cap represents almost a 9% reduction within the past 24 hours. Not limited to only this, it also marks over 35% drop down in the recent weeks and a total decline from ATH of almost $2.5 trillion since this month.

Also, the 9% decrease influenced a further 7% off in Bitcoin (BTC) price. Aside from BTC, also dipped overwhelmingly to 13% off. Presently, Ethereum price is $1,919.38 with a market cap of $240,103,455,898.

Furthermore, Binance Coin (BNB) also decreased sharply to about 18% with a price of $257.

At press time, BNB ranks as the sixth-largest crypto in terms of market cap.

Interestingly, (ADA)…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

