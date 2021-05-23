Doge Is a Good Way for New Crypto Investors By CoinQuora

Scott Melker: Doge Is a Good Way for New Crypto Investors
- Dogecoin is a good way for new investors to get into crypto.
- Melker revealed that at one point he owned tens of millions of dogecoins.
- Melker gave two tips for DOGE investors.
Scott Melker is a crypto trader also known as the “Wolf of All Streets”, explains Dogecoin (DOGE) is a good way for new investors to get into crypto.
‘Wolf of All Streets’ Shares his Experience to New DOGE Investors
Melker believes that long-term crypto holding is the best way to make money. However, 70% of Melker’s own portfolio is kept as a long-term investment strategies.
Moreover, Melker mentioned that the meme crypto DOGE has been a very effective strategy for a long time. However, he believes DOGE is a good entry for new crypto investors since its price is less than a dollar. According to CoinGecko, the DOGE price is at $0.32, at the time of writing.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
