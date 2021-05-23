Doge Is a Good Way for New Crypto Investors By CoinQuora



Scott Melker: Doge Is a Good Way for New Crypto Investors



Dogecoin is a good way for new investors to get into crypto.

Melker revealed that at one point he owned tens of millions of dogecoins.

Melker gave two tips for DOGE investors.

Scott Melker is a crypto trader also known as the “Wolf of All Streets”, explains Dogecoin (DOGE) is a good way for new investors to get into crypto.

‘Wolf of All Streets’ Shares his Experience to New DOGE Investors

Melker believes that long-term crypto holding is the best way to make money. However, 70% of Melker’s own portfolio is kept as a long-term investment strategies.

Moreover, Melker mentioned that the meme crypto DOGE has been a very effective strategy for a long time. However, he believes DOGE is a good entry for new crypto investors since its price is less than a dollar. According to CoinGecko, the DOGE price is at $0.32, at the time of writing.

