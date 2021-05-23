Cryptocurrency is Here To Stay By CoinQuora

Vitalik Buterin: Cryptocurrency is Here To Stay
- Vitalik Buterin said crypto isn’t just a toy anymore.
- He also said cryptocurrency is here to stay.
In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin expressed his thoughts. He spoke about the current crypto market crash—also, the overall state of the crypto industry.
Ethereum’s co-founder said that he was not worried about the crash as this wasn’t his first. In addition, he said the crypto industry had observed various market crashes. Notably, the pullback of last 2017/2018.
According to Buterin, the current market activity is like a bubble. Therefore it is notoriously hard to predict. He said the whole façade could have ended already, or it could end months from now.
Furthermore, he continued as follow:
“We’ve had at least three of these big crypto bubbles so far. And often enough, the reason the bubbles end up stopping is because some event happens that just makes it c…
