Crypto Is Here To Stay, Says Billionaire Investor Rubenstein By CoinQuora

Crypto Is Here To Stay, Says Billionaire Investor Rubenstein
- Billionaire investor David Rubenstein has spoken out in support of crypto.
- Rubenstein made several bullish crypto comments in a recent Squawk Box interview.
- Also, Rubenstein disclosed that he has invested in various crypto businesses.
David M. Rubenstein, a former US government official, and lawyer turned investor, is the latest billionaire to speak in favor of cryptocurrency.
Specifically, Rubenstein stated,
“Cryptocurrency is not going away, just like gold is not going away. So yes it’s had its ups and downs and yesterday (May 19) was not a good day for it, but that’s true of anything that’s relatively new.”
“Crypto has come from nowhere to be a force in the market … it’s here to stay. Cryptocurrency is not going away,” The Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein #bitcoin
This article was first published on coinquora.com
