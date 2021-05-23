Crypto Crash? Your Next Action Explained by Crypto YouTuber By CoinQuora



Crypto Crash? Your Next Action Explained by Crypto YouTuber



Nathan Sloan, Crypto Youtuber, shared the steps he follows during a market crash.

He checks the market stage, reasons, does a price chart analysis, and cross-checks.

At this time, investors are looking to crypto experts for help.

May’s crypto market crash has really brought traders to their knees, with the entire market falling by close to 50% in recent days. What’s an investor got to do to make it through this time?

YouTuber Nathan Sloan, the founder of Investing Made Simple, has got some ideas. In a recent video, he offered to share with the community what he likes to do during a market crash.

The video, titled “Crypto Crash – Do THIS now!” looks at how Sloan, a seasoned worker in the financial services sector, deals with a crypto market crash. After providing the necessary disclaimers, he jumps into his ‘crash checklist’.

This list includes checking 4 major signals for traders to research before making a decision regarding their cry…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora