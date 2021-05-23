CoinDCX, Devfolio Partners With Solana to Organize Hackathon By CoinQuora

CoinDCX, Devfolio Partners With Solana to Organize Hackathon
- Devfolio and CoinDCX partnered with Solana to organize a Virtual hackathon.
- The hackathon seeks to bring out some best projects from India.
- Ensuring a flourishing ecosystem for the crypto and blockchain community in India.
Devfolio and Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX partners with a high-performance blockchain protocol supporting builders Solana to organize a Virtual hackathon to strengthen India’s crypto market.
A great news for Solana fans, CoinDCX and Devfolio have partnered with Solana, to organize a hackathon to strengthen India’s crypto market. Head to our website to know more!To buy Solana head to CoinDCX Go App!#Solana #CoinDCXGo #TryCrypto
This article was first published on coinquora.com
