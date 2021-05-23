Chiliz Dominates the Track With Formula 1 Fan Tokens By CoinQuora

Chiliz Dominates the Track With Formula 1 Fan Tokens
- Socios has three racing teams now in two leagues on their roster.
- Chiliz acquired another win by signing Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo of Formula 1.
- It is to be recalled, Chiliz also signed NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing this week.
Chiliz, the popular fan token reward and engagement blockchain, acquired another win on Friday by signing two popular racing teams. In a recent press release, the Formula 1 teams were announced in Socios.com, a fan token app developed on Chiliz. More so, they named Aston Martin Cognizant (NASDAQ:) and Alfa Romeo Racing as the latest teams to launch tokens on the platform.
It should be noted, fan tokens have been used to distribute merchandise and set up augmented reality marketing campaigns. Also, in some cases, it allows fans to vote on different things, including team uniforms. Thus, it has been a niche asset that managed to gather at least $150 million in revenue for
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.