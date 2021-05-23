Chiliz Dominates the Track With Formula 1 Fan Tokens By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Chiliz Dominates the Track With Formula 1 Fan Tokens
  • Socios has three racing teams now in two leagues on their roster.
  • Chiliz acquired another win by signing Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo of Formula 1.
  • It is to be recalled, Chiliz also signed NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing this week.

Chiliz, the popular fan token reward and engagement blockchain, acquired another win on Friday by signing two popular racing teams. In a recent press release, the Formula 1 teams were announced in Socios.com, a fan token app developed on Chiliz. More so, they named Aston Martin Cognizant (NASDAQ:) and Alfa Romeo Racing as the latest teams to launch tokens on the platform.

It should be noted, fan tokens have been used to distribute merchandise and set up augmented reality marketing campaigns. Also, in some cases, it allows fans to vote on different things, including team uniforms. Thus, it has been a niche asset that managed to gather at least $150 million in revenue for

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR