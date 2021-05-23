Chiliz Dominates the Track With Formula 1 Fan Tokens By CoinQuora



Chiliz Dominates the Track With Formula 1 Fan Tokens



Socios has three racing teams now in two leagues on their roster.

Chiliz acquired another win by signing Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo of Formula 1.

It is to be recalled, Chiliz also signed NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing this week.

Chiliz, the popular fan token reward and engagement blockchain, acquired another win on Friday by signing two popular racing teams. In a recent press release, the Formula 1 teams were announced in Socios.com, a fan token app developed on Chiliz. More so, they named Aston Martin Cognizant (NASDAQ:) and Alfa Romeo Racing as the latest teams to launch tokens on the platform.

It should be noted, fan tokens have been used to distribute merchandise and set up augmented reality marketing campaigns. Also, in some cases, it allows fans to vote on different things, including team uniforms. Thus, it has been a niche asset that managed to gather at least $150 million in revenue for

