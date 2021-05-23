Cardano Tumbles 20% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Tumbles 20% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.223626 by 08:23 (12:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 20.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $40.029344B, or 2.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.223626 to $1.537088 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 47%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.049275B or 3.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.3259 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 50.26% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,243.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.62% on the day.

was trading at $2,069.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 14.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $664.230442B or 46.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $242.367790B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.