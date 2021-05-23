Cardano Plunges 31% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Plunges 31% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.068256 by 12:39 (16:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 30.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $35.828053B, or 2.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.068256 to $1.537088 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 50.31%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.794027B or 3.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.3259 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 56.58% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,273.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 18.15% on the day.

was trading at $1,752.19 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 26.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $596.937390B or 47.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $208.103034B or 16.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.