Cardano Falls 25% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 25% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.178365 by 10:40 (14:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 25.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $37.776951B, or 2.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.111752 to $1.537088 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 48.98%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.736500B or 3.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.3259 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 52.10% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,609.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.09% on the day.

was trading at $1,952.77 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 19.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $629.515825B or 46.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $227.512416B or 16.91% of the total cryptocurrency market value.