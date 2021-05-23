Cardano (ADA) Flips Binance Coin (BNB) to Take Fourth Spot By CoinQuora



Cardano (ADA) Flips Binance Coin (BNB) to Take Fourth Spot



flips Binance to claim the crypto 4th place.

Cardano also attained a new ATH amid last week’s price shake down.

Also, Cardano just recorded 1 million wallets.

Cardano has flipped Binance Coin (BNB) to claim the crypto fourth place. Also, Cardano (ADA) attained a new all-time high (ATH) despite the market shakedown last week.

In fact, Cardano was down 33.1% over the last week and fell 40.9% in total from its May 16 $2.25 ATH. In comparison, BNB declined 47.7% in the same timeframe causing the crypto to lose ground to ADA.

Notably, Cardano achieved these milestones in the midst of a crypto market-wide slump. For instance, the entire crypto market fell by over 30%. At the same time, price fell to just above $33,000, the crypto’s lowest price since February.

For this reason, ADA’s recent performance is all the more impressive. The bullish altcoin continues to thrill fans by breaking records and through its development.

In fact, th…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora