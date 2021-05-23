Home Business Bitcoin Will Drop to 250k From 400k in 2025 Upon China FUD...

Bitcoin Will Drop to 250k From 400k in 2025 Upon China FUD By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • (BTC) price will keep surging despite old china FUD.
  • Rumors about China banning crypto re-emerged for the 100th time.
  • This is something that they actually already did back in 2017.

According to crypto analyst Lark Davis, Bitcoin (BTC) price will keep surging despite old china FUD. However, the crypto investors who made panic selling in 2021 will cry in 2025, due to the same FUD.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

