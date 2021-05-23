Bitcoin Will Drop to 250k From 400k in 2025 Upon China FUD By CoinQuora

Bitcoin Will Drop to 250k From 400k in 2025 Upon China FUD
- (BTC) price will keep surging despite old china FUD.
- Rumors about China banning crypto re-emerged for the 100th time.
- This is something that they actually already did back in 2017.
According to crypto analyst Lark Davis, Bitcoin (BTC) price will keep surging despite old china FUD. However, the crypto investors who made panic selling in 2021 will cry in 2025, due to the same FUD.
The year is 2025, #bitcoin has just corrected from 400k to 250k on China banning BTC fears.
3 days later it’s revealed that ban FUD was simply repeating laws passed in 2013
Whales bought the dip.
You cry because you panic sold at 30k in 2021 due to the same FUD
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 23, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
