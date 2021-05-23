Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $34,415.8 by 06:02 (10:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $640.9B, or 46.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $33,971.4 to $38,248.7 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 30.51%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $53.2B or 35.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $30,261.7129 to $46,545.3945 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 46.87% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,046.02 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.10% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0036 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.12%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $235.2B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.5B or 4.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.