Bitcoin Dominance Surges to 46% Amid $180 Bil Market Dip By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Dominance Surges to 46% Amid $180 Bil Market Dip



The crypto market has shrunk by an additional $180 billion.

price has also dipped in the last 24 hours.

However, Bitcoin dominance has grown by 1.31% in the last 24 hours to 46%

The cryptocurrency market has collectively dipped another 10% in the past 24 hours. The latest slump has resulted in a $180 billion market bleed out.

In particular, top crypto Bitcoin has been subject to some bad press. First off, billionaire Elon Musk disclosed that Tesla (NASDAQ:) would no longer be accepting BTC payment. The announcement triggered nervous investors causing BTC price to crash. In turn, the top crypto dragged all the other cryptos down with it.

Adding fuel to the fire, China has been increasingly taking a hostile stance towards cryptocurrency. The country initially banned its financial institutions from participating in the crypto market. However, China now revealed it is contemp…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora