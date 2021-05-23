Base metals fall as China warns commodity firms on prices

Article content

HANOI — Industrial metals prices fell on Monday, after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic commodity companies to maintain “normal market orders” following a strong rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $9,853.50 a tonne, by 0242 GMT, aluminum dropped 2.3% to $2,315 a tonne while zinc declined 1.2% to $2,935.50 a tonne.

In Shanghai, copper was down 1.4% to 71,590 yuan a tonne, aluminum hit a one-month low of 18,000 yuan a tonne, nickel fell to a four-week low at 122,570 yuan a tonne while zinc shed 1.1% to 22,135 yuan a tonne.

Several authorities in China held a talk on Sunday with major domestic commodity companies and urged them not to drive up prices, the country’s National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

Prices for copper, coal, steel, and iron ore, of which China is the world’s biggest user, have surged this year on rising demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Restrictions on electricity supply in the drought-hit Yunnan province in southwest China could lead to the temporary shutdown of almost 1 million tonnes of annual aluminum smelting capacity, consultancy Aladdiny said.