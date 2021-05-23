Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin took a hammering after China cracked down on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed in slow trade. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1% and South Korea was flat.

Nasdaq futures were off 0.2% and S&P 500 futures were a fraction firmer.

After surveys of the global service sectors out on Friday showed spectacular growth, all eyes will be on U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures this week.

A high reading for the core inflation figures would ring alarms and could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The diary has a crowd of Fed speakers this week, including the influential Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, and markets will be keen to hear if they stick to the script on being patient with policy.

BofA’s monthly Fund Manager survey found a record high 69% of respondents expected above trend economic growth and inflation globally.

As a result, managers had pushed into commodities and late-cyclicals, where overweight positions were close to 15-year highs, while the single most crowded trade was Bitcoin.