Analyst Thinks Bitcoin’s Support Level Will Be $27 – $28k By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Analyst Thinks Bitcoin’s Support Level Will Be $27 – $28k
  • Bull market may be over if closes the week under the 200-day moving average
  • Bitcoin may find support once it hits the $27,000 – $28,000 level
  • Failure to recover is a signal for the bear market according to the analysis

An analyst from ethereumworldnews.com pointed out that Bitcoin may find support in the $27,000 to $28,000 level. According to the report, if BTC doesn’t recover from the current market dips, it may be the signal of the start of a bear market.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering around the $33,000 mark as shown on coin information websites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The new dip to $33k theoretically increases the chances of Bitcoin retesting what happened last Wednesday’s when Bitcoin hit a low of $30k. This happened during the weekly close which is now very near as well.

If we also look at Bitcoin’s charts, it recently failed to recover the 200-day moving averag…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR