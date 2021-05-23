29 Iconic Songs That Are A Decade Old

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

We forgot about the bops of Owl City too soon.

Maybe this is a zillennial thing to say, but personally, I think the peak of music occurred when we were growing up. The years 2007–2011 were an unparalleled time in pop music.

But because it’s not quite long enough ago to be considered old, I feel like there is so much music from that time that’s forgotten. So I’ve decided to compile a list of all the songs we were absolutely obsessed with a decade ago that have totally slipped our minds today.


Photo Finish Records

Released: June 1, 2008

What you remember it for: The iconic lyric, “Tell your boyfriend, if he says he’s got beef / That I’m a vegetarian and I ain’t fucking scared of him.” Legendary.

2.

My First Kiss” by 3OH!3 feat. Kesha:


Photo Finish Records

Released: May 4, 2010

What you remember it for: Passionately singing and kissing the air during bar mitzvah/middle school dance season — despite not having had your first kiss yet.

3.

Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship feat. Leighton Meester:


WMG (on behalf of Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic)

Released: May 11, 2009

What you remember it for: Featuring Leighton Meester/Blair from Gossip Girl in a very un-Blair-like role.


UMG, WMG (on behalf of Ultra Records)

Released: May 27, 2008

What you remember it for: Thinking it said, “When I grow up, I wanna have boobies” instead of “groupies,” and feeling very scandalous when listening to it.


UMG (on behalf of Hollywood Records)

Released: June 18, 2010

What you remember it for: The shock and outrage over Hannah Montana dancing in a cage (though you thought it was awesome).


UMG (on behalf of Hollywood Records)

Released: June 17, 2011

What you remember it for: Being the reason you bought purple eyeshadow and bright-pink lipstick.


SME (on behalf of Jive)

Released: March 10, 2009

What you remember it for: The controversy surrounding the title…and Britney iconically spoofing Megyn Kelly and her Fox News segment on how inappropriate the song was in the intro/closing for the music video.

8.

I’m on a Boat” by the Lonely Island feat. T-Pain:


Universal Republic

Released: Feb. 3, 2009

What you remember it for: Thinking it was the absolute peak of comedy and posting your YouTube link on your friends’ Facebook walls.


União Brasileira de Editoras de Música — UBEM

Released: April 20, 2010

What you remember it for: a) Scream-singing the bridge and b) the “I like your beard” at the end.

10.

She Wolf” by Shakira:


SME (on behalf of Epic)

Released: Oct. 9, 2009

What you remember it for: Being the sexiest werewolf Halloween song since “Thriller.”


UMG (on behalf of Pussycat Dolls LP2/Timbaland)

Released: Feb. 23, 2009

What you remember it for: Being a remix of that iconic ending scene of Slumdog Millionaire.

12.

Let It Rock” by Kevin Rudolf feat. Lil Wayne:


Cash Money Records

Released: July 29, 2008

What you remember it for: Being a pop song about rock.

13.

Fireflies” by Owl City:


Universal Republic Records

Released: July 14, 2009

What you remember it for: The super-auto-tuned synth sound that felt like peak artistry.

14.

Gives You Hell” by the All-American Rejects:


UMG (on behalf of Interscope)

Released: Sept. 30, 2008

What you remember it for: The iconic switch-up of “Truth be told, I miss you / Truth be told, I’m lyin’.”

15.

Whatcha Say” by Jason Derulo:


WMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label)

16.

Airplanes” by B.o.B feat. Hayley Williams:


WMG (on behalf of Atlantic Black Music)

Released: April 13, 2010

What you remember it for: Learning to rap all three verses.

17.

Telephone” by Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé:


UMG (on behalf of Interscope)

Released: Jan. 26, 2010

What you remember it for: Being an iconic collaboration of the two queens of pop and featuring an amazing Thelma and Louise–inspired music video where they danced in front of a bunch of dead bodies.

18.

Fly” by Nicki Minaj feat. Rihanna:


UMG (on behalf of Nicki Minaj/Cash Money)

Released: Nov. 22, 2010

What you remember it for: Being another iconic team-up with killer fashion in the music video.

19.

Young Wild and Free” by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars:


WMG (on behalf of Atlantic Records)

Released: Oct. 11, 2011

What you remember it for: Passionately singing along to a song about weed and alcohol when you hadn’t had either.


WMG, SME, Believe Music (on behalf of Stick Music/La Gagneraie)

Released: May 26, 2007

What you remember it for: Having an upbeat chorus that casually used the word “suicidal.”

21.

No Air” by Jordin Sparks feat. Chris Brown:


SME, LatinAutor — SonyATV

Released: Feb. 11, 2008

What you remember it for: Perfectly encapsulating how it felt to have a massive crush on Jake from social studies.

22.

LoveGame” by Lady Gaga:


Interscope Records

Released: Aug. 19, 2008

What you remember it for: Scream-singing the line, “I wanna take a ride on your disco stick” at middle school dances.


WMG (on behalf of Atlantic Records)

Released: Sept. 9, 2008

What you remember it for: Making you want to dramatically run away from home and sing about your teen angst in a field.


UMG (on behalf of Def Jam Recordings)

Released: June 17, 2008

What you remember it for: Being very confused when you discovered it wasn’t connected to the movie Disturbia.

25.

Peacock” by Katy Perry:


UMG (on behalf of EMI)

Released: Aug. 24, 2010

What you remember it for: Your parents getting mad at you for listening to a song that just repeated “cock” as the chorus.


RCA Records

Released: Jan. 10, 2011

What you remember it for: Making you want to get pink streaks and steal a taxi.

27.

Dynamite” by Taio Cruz:


UMG (on behalf of Universal–Island Records)

Released: May 30, 2010

What you remember it for: Being the ultimate summer dance song.

28.

So What” by Pink:


SME, BMI — Broadcast Music

Released: Aug. 11, 2008

What you remember it for: Being a badass anthem that you sang when you got a C on your math test to make yourself feel better.

29.

And finally, “We Made You” by Eminem feat. Jessica Simpson:


Shady Records / Aftermath Records / Interscope Records

Released: April 7, 2009

What you remember it for: Getting you all excited about a potential Jessica Simpson comeback that never came to fruition.

If you’d like to hop in a time machine, you can listen to these 29 hits here:


Hannah Marder / Spotify

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR