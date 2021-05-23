18 Former Famous Musicians Who Have Regular Jobs

I guess Hannah Montana was wrong about the whole “best of both worlds” thing.
The fame and fortune that often come with making it big in music can be life-changing for a lot of people. However, the stress of constantly touring or being tied to a label isn’t always worth it, so some musicians end up stepping away from the spotlight to pursue a quieter life.
Here are 18 former musicians who went on to have “regular” jobs:
After the failure of her second single, “I Wanna Be Bad” singer Willa Ford became an interior designer.
Steely Dan’s founding member Jeffrey Allen “Skunk” Baxter’s interest in recording technology led him to become a counterterrorism expert for the US Department of Defense.
Russell Senior, who played guitar and violin in Pulp, became an antiques dealer and novelist.
After a motorcycle accident left him hospitalized for a month, Public Enemy DJ Terminator X relocated to North Carolina to become an ostrich farmer.
After leaving Faith No More, guitarist Jim Martin became a competitive giant-pumpkin farmer and property manager.
After leaving Sons and Daughters, bassist Ailidh Lennon moved to the Isle of Iona, off the Scottish coast, to become a weaver and chef.
Lloyd Dobbs, former bassist for the Paddingtons, is a manager at the charity Goodwin Development Trust.
Singer and guitarist Benedict Gautrey left the Cooper Temple Clause to pursue a degree in occupational psychology and now works at Great Place to Work UK.
And finally, Elliot Lurie, the lead singer of Looking Glass, became a music executive at Twentieth Century Fox after a failed solo album.
