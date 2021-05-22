XRP Falls 17% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 17% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.92658 by 08:59 (12:59 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 16.66% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $43.05182B, or 2.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.82006 to $1.01342 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 31.49%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.37523B or 4.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8201 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 71.84% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,135.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.07% on the day.

was trading at $2,392.23 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $716.74088B or 44.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $278.75711B or 17.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.