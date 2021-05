U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients: NYT By Reuters

The group’s statement was sparse in details, saying only that there were “relatively few” cases and that they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination, the report https://nyti.ms/3fEGtC7 said.

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the agency’s vaccine safety group.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wait after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic run by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in partnership with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to encourage all eligible teenagers to get vaccinate

