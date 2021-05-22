U.S. administers 283.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared at the American Museum of Natural History, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 283,941,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 357,250,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 281,595,351 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 21 out of 354,914,965 doses delivered.

The agency said 162,470,794 people had received at least one dose while 129,006,463 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

