Market Continues To Fall as China Mulls Banning BTC Mining By CoinQuora



Market Continues To Fall as China Mulls Banning BTC Mining



China’s Financial Committee announces a crackdown on mining activities.

The market continues to fall down as Bitcoin reacts negatively to this news.

It is the first time the highest level of Chinese government addresses a stop on trading BTC.

In a meeting held this Friday, China discusses strict anti-cryptocurrency regulations. China’s Financial Committee discussed ways to lessen financial risks in the country. More so, the said council headed by its Vice Premier Council Liu He believes it ensures a powerful economic cycle.

With that said, the Twitter community thinks it is simply FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). However, Bitcoin seems to react negatively to this news, falling below $36,000.

Apart from this, Wu Blockchain,

