Litecoin Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $183.164 by 10:24 (14:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.46% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $12.179B, or 0.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $162.309 to $184.367 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.27%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.449B or 2.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8782 to $323.7798 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 56.39% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,407.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.41% on the day.

was trading at $2,427.89 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $717.523B or 44.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $281.026B or 17.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.