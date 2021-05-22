Home Entertainment Kathryn Hahn Talks Rob Lowe Parks And Recreation Crush

Kathryn Hahn Talks Rob Lowe Parks And Recreation Crush

“If my 13-year-old self had known that this was in my future, I could not have worked.”

Before Kathryn Hahn *dazzled* us in WandaVision, you might have previously seen her as Jennifer Barkley in Parks and Recreation.


Well, one of Kathryn’s brief onscreen lovers on the show was none other than Rob Lowe — who, as it turns out, Kathryn had a massive crush on way before they met on set.


“I could not believe that we got to have an onscreen romance!” she told Rob as he guest-hosted Ellen. “I had to forget everything of my childhood so I could be present, because otherwise I would’ve exploded.”

“I turned into an animal — I was like, ‘Just do the job,'” she joked. “If my 13-year-old self had known that this was in my future, I could not have worked. It was so fun!”


Although Rob and Kathryn have both been married for many moons now, they could both see the funny side. “I tell my wife, ‘I got a tough day at work today. I’m gonna go make out with Kathryn Hahn for, like, eight hours,’” Rob added.

“I couldn’t even compute,” Kathryn continued. “If I was like, ‘It’s Rob Lowe,’ I couldn’t have even handled it.”

Now, if anyone wants to cast me in a TV series with Leonardo DiCaprio as my love interest, I am available…

