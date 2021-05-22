Hugh Grant Talks Drew Barrymore’s Reaction To 1995 Scandal

“I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police.”
Back in 1995, Hugh Grant made headlines after he was arrested with sex worker Divine Brown for “‘lewd conduct” in his car. At the time, he was in a relationship with British model and actor Elizabeth Hurley.
Well, as it turns out, Drew wrote a letter to Hugh as the scandal unfolded — before they’d even met in person. “You were so nice,” Hugh began. “It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police.”
“I was back in England with 5,000 members of the press around the borders of my farm and I opened a letter, from you, that was very supportive and nice, and it was very cheering up and I thought, ‘I love Drew Barrymore.'”
“Words of support from an actress I didn’t know in Hollywood was lovely, so, you will always have a place in my heart,” he added.
“That whole incident — I related in my own life,” Drew replied. “I think that whether it’s an actor or politician or anything in-between, we expect people to be infallible, perfect, never flawed, and God forbid we do anything in our personal lives that we would like to remain personal — but we don’t have that privilege at a certain point because the cat gets let out of the bag. I just had to reach out to you,” she explained.
“I just appreciated you and you were just the most charming human,” Drew continued. “I loved getting to know you on our movie Music and Lyrics.“
