Freelance writing has become a popular side hustle

Computers have certainly changed how we do practically everything. Think of writing a book. Back in the days of “yore” authors would literally put pen to paper (or depending on how far back we’re looking, first they would have to dip their quill into the ink bottle). Of course, editing was done by scratching, rewriting and perhaps even starting over. Come the late 1800s, the typewriter came into existence, definitely speeding up the process, yet editing still remained rather arduous. Fast forward to the latter half of the 20th century, when word processors hit the market. Microsoft Word was like the icing on the cake. But now, there is something even better. Made specifically for the purposes of penning a book, Scrivener offers game-changing advances that are going to make your life as an author much easier.
If you have considered freelancing as a writer, now is a better time than ever. As a side hustle, it can be lucrative and is definitely in high demand. Businesses everywhere need written content, whether it’s website copy, email, social media posts, advertising copy, blogging — the list goes on. Your sights may, however, be a little more personal in nature–perhaps you’re looking to publish the next prize-winning novel. And for that, you need the right tools.
Scrivener is the go-to app for writers of all kinds, used every day by best-selling novelists, screenwriters, non-fiction writers, students, academics, lawyers, journalists and translators. Scrivener won’t tell you how to write — it simply provides everything you need to start writing and keep writing.
While Microsoft Word has a great many attributes, creating extra-long documents is not one of them. Scrivener offers a variety of features that help you write more proficiently and succinctly, including Corkboard, Ring-Binder and Outliner. Similar to a real binder, Scrivener allows you to capture everything in one place. You can do all your brainstorming, outlining, note-taking and writing without ever leaving the program. You can write as the ideas come to you and reorder them later if you want to adjust the flow. And ultimately, Scrivener will format your book for you to make self-publishing a snap!
For a limited time only, you can receive lifetime access to Scrivener 3 for MacOS 10.12 or later, including updates, for $36.99. Neil Cross, the award-winning novelist and screenwriter, joins the many who give high praises for this invaluable program. “As a writer’s application, [it] is damn near perfect …” Take advantage while this deal lasts.
