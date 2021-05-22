Ethereum Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $2,430.40 by 10:27 (14:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.83% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $281.03B, or 17.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,162.84 to $2,481.06 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 37.4%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $58.79B or 23.59% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,922.2527 to $3,877.1970 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 44.33% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,502.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.66% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0009 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $717.52B or 44.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.47B or 3.71% of the total cryptocurrency market value.