EOS Falls 15% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 15% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $5.4647 by 10:21 (14:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 14.81% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.1753B, or 0.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.9107 to $5.6637 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 49.12%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.7986B or 1.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $11.2219 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 76.22% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,307.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.15% on the day.

was trading at $2,420.33 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.19%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $713.3878B or 44.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $279.4170B or 17.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value.