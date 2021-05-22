Elon Musk gets bashed by crypto Twitter for trying to bully Michael Saylor By BTC Peers

Matilda Colman
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk got more than he bargained for on Thursday after trying to troll MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor for disputing an article on Bitcoin’s energy problems.

Although Musk may still be called the king of crypto Twitter, it appears that the community is getting tired of his tweets. For many, the tech billionaire is the primary reason behind Bitcoin’s flash crash following his claims that the digital asset consumes too much energy. That being said, a lot of crypto users are beginning to criticize him.

Responding to Saylor’s tweet, Musk called him “Gigachad.”

