Elon Musk gets bashed by crypto Twitter for trying to bully Michael Saylor By BTC Peers



Elon Musk gets bashed by crypto Twitter for trying to bully Michael Saylor



Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk got more than he bargained for on Thursday after trying to troll MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor for disputing an article on Bitcoin’s energy problems.

Although Musk may still be called the king of crypto Twitter, it appears that the community is getting tired of his tweets. For many, the tech billionaire is the primary reason behind Bitcoin’s flash crash following his claims that the digital asset consumes too much energy. That being said, a lot of crypto users are beginning to criticize him.

#Bitcoin is electric money. Real cars use more electricity than toy cars. The article above is full of logical errors and falsehoods. is the most efficient technology for converting energy into prosperity we have yet to devise. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 20, 2021

Responding to Saylor’s tweet, Musk called him “Gigachad.”