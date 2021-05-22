Cryptocurrencies are here to stay, another billionaire affirms By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay, another billionaire affirms

David Rubenstein, a private equity titan, has voiced his support for and other cryptocurrencies amid the market crash. The billionaire dismissed suggestions that the market is a bubble that will pop in the future.

During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Rubenstein revealed that he does not have a personal investment in any cryptocurrency. However, he has invested in firms that facilitate cryptocurrency trading. According to him, the industry is “here to stay” and “is not going away, just like gold is not going away.”

Rubenstein, who is a former government official agreed that some investors are turning to Bitcoin as a substitute for gold. He also noted that there is a growing appetite for an alternative to the existing traditional financial system.

His latest comments came a day after Bitcoin along with other altcoins collectively lost over $350 billion of their market cap in a flash crash. Rubenstein explained:

It has its ups and downs, and yesterday was not a good day. That’s true of anything that is relatively new, and I don’t think you’re going to see anything like crypto going away and disappearing. It’s here.

Speaking of market fluctuations, Rubenstein advised investors to avoid the sector if they are not prepared for “big ups and downs and big fluctuations.”

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR