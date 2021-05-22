Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating license

Article content

Ethiopia’s telecommunications regulator awarded one operating license to a consortium led by Kenya’s Safaricom Vodafone, and Japan’s Sumitomo Brook Taye, a senior adviser at the finance ministry, said on Saturday.

The consortium, which includes Vodacom and British development finance agency CDC Group, paid $850 million for the license, Brook said. South Africa’s MTN had also bid for a license.

Africa’s second-most populous country is hoping that the opening of one of the world’s last major closed telecoms markets will create millions of online job opportunities.

The awarding of the new license marks the “beginning of a new era in our country,” the Ethiopian Communications Authority said on Twitter.

As as as the license fee, the consortium plans to invest up to $8.5 billion in infrastructure among other areas, Brook said, adding that it was expected to create up to one and a half million jobs.

“With over $8 billion total investment, this will be the single largest FDI (foreign direct investment) into Ethiopia to date,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter.

The operator will begin with 4G services, Brook said.

“We will soon open a bid for the remaining license,” said Balcha Reba, director-general of the Ethiopian Communications Authority.