Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day With Pizza and Crypto Deals By CoinQuora



Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day With Pizza and Crypto Deals



Today is Pizza Day.

11 years ago Bitcoin made its first-ever payment for a product and service.

To celebrate crypto companies are hosting many pizza-related crypto events.

The crypto community is celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day today. Notably, this is to commemorate the first epic BTC payment made for a product and service.

Hence, as a means to celebrate, May 22, 2021, will see many promotions, giveaways, airdrops, and contests. More so, the occasion honors Bitcoin’s first pizza purchase from back in 2010.

Specifically, a BTC holder, Laszlo Hanyecz, requested two large pizzas delivered to his house for 10,000 BTC. He made the request on the BitcoinTalk forum. The request was accepted by another BitcoinTalk user who sent two large pizzas from Papa John’s to Hanyecz’s address.

This was a historic day for the community.

