Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.532438 by 10:37 (14:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $50.096313B, or 3.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.368931 to $1.597507 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 31.77%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.655551B or 3.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 37.71% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,869.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.01% on the day.

was trading at $2,355.39 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 13.58%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $716.016495B or 44.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $279.277389B or 17.32% of the total cryptocurrency market value.