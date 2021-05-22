Cardano (ADA) Makes Its Real Estate Debut in Malta By CoinQuora



Cardano (ADA) Makes Its Real Estate Debut in Malta



(ADA) enters the real estate field.

Dreamflats Ltd will soon accept ADA from renters for an upcoming apartment complex in Malta.

The apartments will be available for renting once it reaches completion in early 2022.

Cardano adoption is making its debut in the real estate industry. Home renters can soon use ADA to rent an apartment in Malta. Specifically, Dreamflats Ltd just announced the exciting news via a press release.

In particular, the Maltese property company says that Cardano (ADA) holders can begin renting out apartments in the stylish and modern Mercury Towers complex. Moreover, Zaha Hadid Architects designed Mercury Towers. Hence, Cardano holders could have a leg-up on getting their hands on this exquisite new property.

However, the apartments are still under construction and will only be available to rent…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora