Ashton Kutcher Twin Michael Was Angry Ashton Revealed Cerebral Palsy

And Ashton also wouldn’t put up with anyone leaving Michael out from hangouts or sleepovers. “Most of the time they’d say ‘yes,’ but sometimes they’d say ‘no,’ and [Ashton] would go, ‘Well, then I’m not coming,’” Michael said. “[Ashton] would tell me, ‘I wish I could take all of this off of you — and take it myself.’”



KONCRETE / Via youtube.com

As a brother myself, I love that and totally get it.