Yuan inches higher, market looks to PBOC for hints on further gains

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher on

Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain against a

weaker dollar as investor concerns about tapering talk by the

U.S. Federal Reserve eased.

The dollar jumped briefly early in the week after minutes of

the last Fed meeting showed some officials appeared ready to

consider changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong

economic recovery. But it soon weakened again on views that any

tightening is still a long way off.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.43 per dollar, 164

pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4464.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4337

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4342 at midday, 13 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Despite slight gains in the yuan on Friday, many traders and

analysts it will continue to trade below the 6.4 per dollar

level for the time being.

“The PBOC has been setting USD/CNY fixing with an upward

bias in the past sessions to ease market expectations for the

yuan’s appreciation amid broad dollar weakness,” said Gao Qi, FX

strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

He expected the yuan to trade between 6.40 and 6.50 per