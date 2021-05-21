XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.94713 by 16:16 (20:16 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 20.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $44.95180B, or 2.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.94713 to $1.21581 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 29.64%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.75097B or 4.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8754 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 71.21% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,369.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.37% on the day.

was trading at $2,271.49 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 19.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $670.71307B or 43.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $269.03940B or 17.53% of the total cryptocurrency market value.