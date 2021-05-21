XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.11065 by 08:56 (12:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $51.52910B, or 2.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.09417 to $1.21581 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.16%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.17512B or 4.46% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8754 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 66.24% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,622.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.35% on the day.

was trading at $2,650.22 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $760.62100B or 43.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $307.58700B or 17.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.