WTO head urges G20 leaders to negotiate IP waiver By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses before an interview with Reuters at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
(Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday called on the leaders of the Group of 20 nations to make progress in negotiations on a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.
“We must act now to get all ambassadors to the table to negotiate a text,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the virtual G20 health summit. “We have to sit down and negotiate if we want to save lives.”
