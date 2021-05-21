White House would back smaller broadband internet boost

Article content

WASHINGTON — The White House said on Friday it was willing to accept a smaller Republican proposal to spend $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband internet to unserved areas as it seeks to win Republican support for a broader infrastructure plan.

President Joe Biden in April called for $100 billion over eight years to expand high-speed broadband access to the entire United States. “We believe we can still achieve universal access to affordable high-speed internet at your lower funding level, though it will take longer,” the White House said Friday in a memo to Senate Republicans.

The White House added: “Any funding agreement would need to be paired with reforms to ensure these investments create good jobs, promote greater competition, and close the digital divide.”

Biden’s proposal is more expensive than a plan proposed by Democratic lawmakers that called for $80 billion to boost broadband internet service.

“Americans pay too much for internet service. We’re going to drive down the price for families who have service now,” Biden said last month.

The White House said Biden’s $100 billion plan would build “future proof” broadband infrastructure in unserved areas and focus support on networks “owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and co-operatives” and noted they have “less pressure to turn profits.”