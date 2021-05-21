White House says no plans to require vaccines for foreign visitors By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A traveler walks past a Christmas tree as he makes his way through the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Friday it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said there was no update on when the U.S. might allow in more foreign visitors.
“We certainly understand the desire of many Europeans to come to travel the United States and vice versa,” Psaki said. “We can’t respond to public pressure or even emotion. We have to rely on the guidance of our health and medical experts.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.