White House says it has pared down infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Friday it had lowered the cost of its proposed infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion as a counterproposal to a package put forward by a group of Republican lawmakers.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new proposal would be released later on Friday. She said some aspects that had been removed would find their way into other bills.
