Which Defense Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Lockheed Martin vs. Boeing: Which Defense Stock is a Better Buy?



Amid rising geopolitical tensions, most countries are expected to spend significantly on strengthening their defenses and military capabilities. This should bode well for two of the most prominent defense players— Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing Company (NYSE:). Since both companies have long-term contracts and are involved in evaluating emerging military priorities for governments, we think they are poised to generate substantial returns this year and beyond. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:) and The Boeing Company (BA) are two of the world’s largest aerospace, defense, and security technology companies. Founded in 1912, LMT operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. BA operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

According to Deloitte’s 2021 aerospace and defense industry outlook, global defense spending is expected to grow by approximately 2.8% in 2021, crossing the $2 trillion mark. Heavy investments in research and development, as well as planned procurements of advanced military equipment to replace aging equipment have been accelerating the defense industry’s growth. Intensifying geopolitical tensions have motivated countries to strengthen their military capabilities significantly. Because defense spending is expected to remain stable, prominent players in the defense market—LMT and BA—are well positioned to benefit. While LMT has gained 3.8% over the past year, BA has returned 72.1% over the same period. In terms of their performance over the past three months, LMT is the clear winner with 14.9% gains versus BA’s 3.2%. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Latest Movements

Continue reading on StockNews